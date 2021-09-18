Sean Tucker’s 5 TDs, tough defense lead Syracuse over Albany

AP National Sports

By MARK FRANK

Associated Press

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Sean Tucker scored five touchdowns, the Syracuse defense recorded eight sacks and yielded just 135 total yards and the Orange defeated Albany 62-24. Tucker scored on runs of 56, 26, 12 and eight yards, and caught a 72-yard screen pass from Garrett Shrader in the first game between the upstate New York teams. Albany quarterback Jeff Undercuffler was 7 of 13 for 69 yards, and was sacked five times.