Utah State rallies late to beat Air Force for 3rd win, 49-45

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Calvin Tyler Jr. raced 61 yards for the winning touchdown with just under four minutes to play, lifting Utah State to a 49-45 win over Air Force in the Mountain West Conference opener. The Aggies, who had just one win a year ago, won their third straight game to open the season for the first time since 1978. Tyler carried 19 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Haaziq Daniels led Air Force with 182 yards on 6-of-12 passing and added 95 yards on 13 carries.