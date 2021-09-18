Washington stop early spiral, thumps Arkansas State 52-3

AP National Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Morris passed for 367 yards and three touchdowns, Jalen McMillan had 10 catches for 175 yards and a score, and Washington rebounded from two disappointing losses with a 52-3 win over Arkansas State. After losing stunningly to Montana to open the season and getting run over last week at Michigan, the Huskies needed a convincing performance to stop the season from spiraling away before the beginning of Pac-12 Conference play. They got it thanks to an offense that jolted awake after sleepwalking through the first two games, and a defense that shut down Arkansas State’s high-powered unit that scored 50 points in a loss last week.