Western Michigan stuns Pittsburgh 44-41

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kaleb Eleby threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns and Western Michigan stunned Pittsburgh 44-41. La’Darius Jefferson ran for 78 yards and two scores for the Broncos (2-1). Western Michigan came into Heinz Field as a 15-point underdog and left it with its first victory over a Power 5 school in five years. Kenny Pickett tossed six touchdowns for the Panthers (2-1) but Pitt allowed 516 yards of offense.