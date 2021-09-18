Young’s late pick slams door on Alcorn St. in S. Alabama win

AP National Sports

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Kareem Walker ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns and South Alabama rallied and then held off Alcorn State for 28-21 win. Tre Young intercepted the Braves’ Felix Harper in the end zone with 1:55 left to preserve the lead. Trailing 14-7 at halftime, the Jaguars tied it at 14-all on Walker’s 13-yard run with 12:12 to left in the third quarter before taking the lead for good on his 35-yard scoring run not even two minutes later. Harper finished with 265 yards passing and CJ Bolar caught five passes for 128 yards for the Braves.