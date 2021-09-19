Carr throws for 382 yards, Raiders top Steelers 26-17

AP National Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Derek Carr threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns as the Las Vegas Raiders toppled Pittsburgh 26-17 on Sunday. Carr completed 28 of 37 passes for the Raiders as Las Vegas improved to 2-0. Carr’s 61-yard rainbow to Henry Ruggs midway through the fourth quarter gave the Raiders the cushion they needed to beat the Steelers for the sixth time in eight meetings. The Steelers fell to 1-1 and played the second half without star outside linebacker T.J. Watt. Watt left in the second quarter with a groin injury and did not return.