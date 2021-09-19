Chargers finally get fans at SoFi, but many cheer for Dallas

AP National Sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers finally got what they sought when they moved up from San Diego to the nation’s second-largest metropolis. For the first time Sunday, the Chargers took the field in their spectacular new stadium in front of a roaring, engaged crowd of 70,240. But the fulfillment of this star-crossed franchise’s quest has come with a twist that would be worthy of a “Twilight Zone” episode, or maybe a rub of a monkey’s paw. Tens of thousands of those SoFi Stadium fans were clearly, vocally supporting the Chargers’ opponent, the Dallas Cowboys.