Falcons see upset bid of Bucs dashed in 4th of 48-25 loss

AP National Sports

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons found themselves down by three in the fourth quarter with a real chance for a potential upset of the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Those hopes were dashed in a disastrous finish that saw the Bucs score 20 points during the final quarter en route to a 48-25 win over Atlanta. Coming off a 32-6 drubbing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the season opener a week ago, Atlanta rallied from an 18-point deficit to get within 28-25 late in the third. A pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns keyed the Super Bowl champion Bucs’ 20-point fourth as Atlanta lost its seventh in a row.