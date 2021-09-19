Freshman QB Dart leads USC over Washington State 45-14

AP National Sports

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart came off the bench to throw four touchdown passes as Southern California rebounded from last weekend’s tough loss to Stanford and the subsequent firing of coach Clay Helton with a 45-14 victory over Washington State. Dart replaced an injured Kedon Slovis on the second series of the game. He completed 30 of 46 passes for 391 yards, with two interceptions, as Southern California won in its first game under interim coach Donte Williams, the first Black head coach in program history. Jayden de Laura threw for 117 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Washington State. The Cougars jumped to a 14-0 lead and then watched the Trojans score 45 unanswered points.