Dieng scores again as Marseille wins to go 2nd; Nice draws

AP National Sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Bamba Dieng’s third goal in two games helped unbeaten Marseille defeat Rennes 2-0 and move into second place in the French league behind bitter rival Paris Saint-Germain. PSG was playing against Lyon in the late game Sunday with six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi set for his home debut after his shock move from Barcelona. Dieng turned in a cross from midfielder Pol Liorla in the 48th minute and substitute Amine Harit scored soon after coming on. Amine Gouiri missed a late penalty as fifth-placed Nice was held to a 2-2 draw by visiting Monaco in the French Riviera derby.