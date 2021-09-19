Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa lead 49ers past Eagles 17-11

AP National Sports

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw one touchdown pass and ran in for a score, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 17-11 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Nick Bosa had two sacks and San Francisco’s stingy defense shut down Jalen Hurts a week after Philadelphia dominated Atlanta in a 32-6 win. Hurts completed just 12 of 23 passes for 190 yards. He ran for 82 yards, including a 1-yard TD in the fourth quarter. The 49ers return home after practicing all week at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia with a pair of road wins on the East Coast to open the season.