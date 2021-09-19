Max Homa rallies to win Fortinet Championship at Silverado

AP National Sports

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Max Homa holed out from the rough from 95 yards for eagle on the par-4 12th to start a back-nine comeback and added three birdies for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke victory Sunday in the season-opening Fortinet Championship. Three strokes behind Maverick McNealy with seven holes left, Homa followed the eagle with a birdie on the par-4 13th. The 30-year-old former California player tapped in for another birdie on the par-5 16th and ran in an 18-footer on the par-4 17th. He parred the par-5 18th to finish at 19-under 269. Homa won for the second time this year and the third time on the PGA Tour. He won at Riviera in Los Angeles in February. McNealy shot a 68 to finish second.