McNeil’s homer lifts Mets; Phillies slip in playoff race

AP National Sports

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff McNeil hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the seventh inning, and the New York Mets beat Philadelphia 3-2 Sunday night, damaging the Phillies playoff hopes. The Phillies blew a two-run lead and fell two games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East and 3 1/2 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the race for the second NL wild card. The Mets snapped a five-game losing streak.