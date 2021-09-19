Skip to Content
QBs Tagovailoa, Wentz, Dalton, Taylor leave with injuries

By The Associated Press

It was a rough day for NFL quarterbacks. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa was forced out by a rib injury. Indianapolis’ Carson Wentz hurt his right ankle. Chicago’s Andy Dalton had a knee issue, and Houston’s Tyrod Taylor exited with a hamstring injury. Pittsburgh outside linebacker T.J. Watt, Denver linebacker Bradley Chubb and Philadelphia defensive end Brandon Graham also were among the most notable injuries in Week 2.

