South Africa beats Kenya for Vancouver rugby sevens title

AP National Sports

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Winger Angelo Davids scored two tries in the opening five minutes to lead South Africa to a 28-5 win over Kenya in the Vancouver Sevens men’s title match. The pair of tries in the final were among 10 Davids scored in six matches in the two-day tournament. Calum Randle scored a pair of first-half tries as Britain beat Ireland 24-14 for third place. The tournament was missing many of its top-ranked teams. Despite the series recommencing after an 18-month layoff, Olympic gold medalists Fiji, silver medalists New Zealand and Australia and Samoa did not play due to COVID-19 quarantine and travel restrictions.