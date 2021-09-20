Gruden expects Carr to be able to play despite ankle injury

AP National Sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr underwent tests on his injured right ankle, but coach Jon Gruden expects him to be able to play this week. Carr got hurt after throwing a TD pass to Foster Moreau in the third quarter of Sunday’s 26-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. After being down on the turf for a bit, Carr got taped up in the medical tent and didn’t miss a play. Gruden said Carr had an MRI and is questionable but added: “I think he’ll be able to play” when the Raiders host Miami on Sunday.