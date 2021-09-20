Lens to play in empty stadium following fan violence

AP National Sports

PARIS (AP) — French club Lens will play its next couple of home games in an empty stadium in the wake of the fan violence that marred Saturday’s match between the northern side and bitter rival Lille, the French league said on Monday. The league put the case under investigation and imposed the penalty as a precautionary measure until its disciplinary committee reaches a final sanction. A decision is expected to be announced on Oct. 6. In the meantime, the league also decided to prevent Lille fans from traveling.