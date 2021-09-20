No. 9 Clemson’s offensive attack struggles to find end zone

AP National Sports

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 9 Clemson is having trouble finding the end zone, something that’s come so easily for the Tigers the past few seasons. Clemson has won six straight Atlantic Coast Conference titles and reached the College Football Playoff six consecutive years by piling up the yards and points. That’s not been the case this season. The Tigers managed just 285 yards and 14 points in their victory over Georgia Tech last week. Clemson has played against two Power Five teams its first three games and has scored a combined 17 points. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney said the mistakes are fixable and things will improve.