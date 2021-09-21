Hungary gets 1-match fan ban, $217,000 FIFA fine for racism

AP National Sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Hungary has been ordered by FIFA to play its next World Cup qualifier without spectators as punishment for the latest racial abuse and disorder by its supporters when England played in Budapest. The Hungarian federation has also been fined 200,000 Swiss francs, one of the largest financial penalties handed out to a country by the world governing body. The team will have to play another FIFA match in an empty stadium if there are future incidents of abuse. The second match of the punishment is suspended for a probationary period of two years. Hungary will have to host Albania in an empty stadium in its next World Cup qualifier on Oct. 9.