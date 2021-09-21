League Cup: Man City, Liverpool ease through; Everton out

AP National Sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Manchester City’s players fell behind during a game in the English League Cup for the first time in nearly four years but immediately put that right. City eased to a 6-1 win over third-tier Wycombe Wanderers after conceding in the 22nd minute. Among the scorers for City was Kevin De Bruyne as he builds up his match fitness after injuries. City is bidding to win the competition for a fifth straight season. Liverpool joined City in handing starts to fringe players and senior debuts to a number of its promising youngsters and beat Norwich 3-0. Everton was eliminated by second-tier Queens Park Rangers.