AP National Sports

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Two games into the season, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is still trying to find a foundation for his struggling defense. After giving up 41 points in a season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Lions allowed 35 in an 18-point loss on Monday night. Only the Atlanta Falcons (80) have allowed more points in their first two games than Detroit.