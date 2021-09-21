Luan Peres flourishing in Marseille under coach Sampaoli

AP National Sports

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

AP Sports Writer

There has always been a rich tradition of great defenders at Marseille even though the nine-time French champion’s motto of “Straight to Goal” is an ode to attacking soccer. It was defender Basile Boli who scored the only goal in the 1993 Champions League final against AC Milan to give Marseille its sole European title. And the likes of Carlos Mozer, Laurent Blanc, Eric Di Meco and Gabriel Heinze have all contributed to writing brilliant chapters of the club’s history. Luan Peres might well be part of that breed of players. The Brazilian center back recently arrived at the club from Santos on a four-year deal.