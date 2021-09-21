NCAA places Ga Tech women’s hoops team on 3 years probation

AP National Sports

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The NCAA has placed Georgia Tech’s women’s basketball program on probation for three years. The infractions committee cited violations committed under former coach MaChelle Joseph that included players being forced to practice longer than the rules allow and on scheduled off days. The NCAA finding means both the men’s and women’s programs at Georgia Tech have landed on probation for rules violations. That troubling situation prompted the governing body to also order a comprehensive compliance review of Georgia Tech’s athletics department by an outside agency. The probationary period for the women’s team does not include an NCAA Tournament ban.