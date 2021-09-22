Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:04 PM

CFP expansion stalls as commissioners sort through issues

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer

A plan to expand the College Football Playoff has stalled. The CFP management committee was not able to come to a consensus on a whether to grow the postseason format from four to 12 teams. The  committee will reconvene next week, with college presidents joining online. No vote is expected. A plan to increase the four-team playoff to 12 teams was unveiled in June. Concerns have been raised about some of the details, including how many games a team would end up playing in a season.

Associated Press

