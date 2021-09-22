Chicago Bulls exercise contract options on White, Williams

AP National Sports

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls have exercised rookie scale contract options for the 2022-23 season on guard Coby White and forward Patrick Williams. White had his fourth-year option exercised. He averaged 15.1 points and 4.8 assists in his second NBA season. His status for the start of the upcoming season is in question after he had surgery on his left shoulder in June. The Bulls picked up their third-year option on William. He averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds as a rookie after being drafted with the No. 4 overall pick in 2020.