Ekblad’s back, a good sign for NHL’s Panthers entering camp

AP National Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers have their first win of the season: Aaron Ekblad has pronounced himself ready for training camp. The top-line defenseman will be on the ice when the Panthers formally begin practice Thursday, just short of six months since he broke his left leg in a scary on-ice incident. Ekblad has been skating for several weeks and does not expect to be limited as camp begins.