Fans fight at French league game in latest stadium violence

AP National Sports

ANGERS, France (AP) — There was more fan disorder in the French league as Marseille supporters ran onto the field and clashed with Angers counterparts at the final whistle. Moments after the 0-0 draw about 50 Marseille fans left their away enclosure and rushed along one side of the field to the stands where Angers fans were. Clashes broke out combatants used sticks and threw objects before stewards intervened. It was the latest incident of soccer violence in France this season, after serious disorder at the Nice-Marseille match last month. Last Saturday fans threw ripped-up seats and tried to fight each other at halftime during the northern derby between Lens and Lille.