Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:32 AM

Jaguars sign veteran CB Lawson in case Henderson can’t play

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed cornerback Nevin Lawson to a one-year contract Wednesday. Lawson gives the team an experienced veteran in case CJ Henderson can’t play against Arizona. Henderson is dealing with a groin injury. Coach Urban Meyer calls Henderson questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Veteran Tre Herndon is still recovering from a knee injury that sidelined him the first two games for the winless Jaguars. Rookie Tyson Campbell likely would start opposite Shaquill Griffin if Henderson can’t go.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content