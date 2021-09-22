Olympic swimmer Beisel hits the ocean to honor her father

AP National Sports

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP National Writer

Three-time Olympian Elizabeth Beisel has taken on a new cause. She will attempt to become the first woman to swim from the Rhode Island mainland to the popular vacation spot Block Island. The 10.4-mile swim is to honor Beisel’s father, who died July 1 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Beisel has raised more than $121,000 for the fight against cancer and knows that she brought some meaning to her father’s life in his final months. Beisel has never raced in an open water competition, but she’s hoping to complete the swim in six or seven hours.