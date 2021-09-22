Premier League clubs to trial standing sections in stadiums

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Standing sections are set to return to Premier League stadiums for the first time in 27 years. British authorities on Wednesday announced a pilot scheme that will allow some clubs to trial licensed standing areas from January, ending a blanket ban on such sections in top stadiums. All-seater stadiums have been mandatory in the top two tiers of English soccer since 1994-95, following safety recommendations made after the crush at Hillsborough Stadium in 1989 that led to the deaths of 97 people.