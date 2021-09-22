Shanahan doesn’t rule out Gore reunion with 49ers

AP National Sports

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The injuries at running back for the San Francisco 49ers keep piling up so much that coach Kyle Shanahan said the team could consider bringing back Frank Gore for another stint. After losing starter Raheem Mostert to a season-ending knee injury in the season opener, San Francisco lost Jamycal Hasty to an ankle injury in Week 2 and Shanahan is uncertain whether rookies Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell will be healthy enough to play this week. That led to questions about whether the 38-year-old Gore could be an option. Gore is the franchise’s career leading rusher with 11,073 yards in 10 seasons in San Francisco.