Tony Martin ends career with gold medal at cycling worlds
BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — Veteran Tony Martin has ended his much-decorated career in style as Germany won the mixed relay race at cycling’s world championships. The German four-time time trial world champion announced last week that he would end his 14-year professional career after the world championships. The Dutch team that included world champion Ellen van Dijk and Olympic champion Annemiek van Vleuten finished second and Italy was third.
