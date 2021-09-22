‘We’re not panicking’; Steelers regrouping after loss
By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says his team isn’t panicking after a loss to Las Vegas. Roethlisberger says he understands that it feels like a “bad loss”, but pointed out all four teams in the AFC North have a 1-1 record after two weeks. Roethlisberger is dealing with a left pectoral injury, but says he will do whatever it takes to be on the field when Pittsburgh hosts Cincinnati. The Steelers have won 14 of 16 against the Bengals.
