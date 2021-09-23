Broncos host Jets with chance at first 3-0 start since 2016

AP National Sports

The Denver Broncos host the New York Jets on Sunday and are big favorites to come away with their first 3-0 start since 2016 when they were defending their last Super Bowl title. Teddy Bridgewater has been a godsend to a franchise that has churned through 10 other starting quarterbacks since Hall of Famer Peyton Manning retired. The Jets are coming off a bad performance versus New England when rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was intercepted four times.