New champ Usyk heads for simple life, Joshua eyes rematch

AP National Sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sport Writer

LONDON (AP) — Oleksandr Usyk is heading home for a hero’s reception in Ukraine after becoming world heavyweight champion after just three fights in the division by beating Anthony Joshua. The supremely gifted Usyk wants a simple life for a while doing things like taking his kids to school and planting trees. He knows he’ll soon have to return to Britain for a rematch against Joshua. The Londoner is licking his wounds after being outboxed and has already watched the fight back as part of his learning process.