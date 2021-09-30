2nd tier United Soccer League reaches labor contract

AP National Sports

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The second tier United Soccer League has reached its first collective bargaining agreement with players. The league and its union agreed to a five-year contract through 2025, a deal subject to ratification by the league’s board of directors and the USL Players Association. Players will be guaranteed $2,700 per month starting in 2022, with raises in future years. Contracts generally will have a minimum length of 10 months, with each team allowed to sign as many as six players to flex contracts with different standards. The deal includes per diems, grievance procedures and requirements for working and living conditions.