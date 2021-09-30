Goodrum, Tigers defeat Twins 10-7 in slugfest with 7 homers

AP National Sports

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Niko Goodrum homered twice and drove in four runs, Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer and the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 10-7. Alex Lange (1-3) earned the win with 1 1/3 innings of perfect relief, recording two strikeouts. Michael Fulmer earned his 13th save. Byron Buxton hit two home runs, Josh Donaldson added a three-run homer and Brent Rooker hit a solo shot as the teams combined for seven homers. Ralph Garza Jr. (1-4) didn’t retire a batter in his outing, giving up three runs in the eighth.