Mongolia-born sumo great Hakuho retires after knee injury

AP National Sports

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Mongolia-born Hakuho was famous for his diligent training that led him to be the sumo grand champion — or Yokozuna — with victories in a record 45 tournaments. He achieved 1,187 wins, an all-time record in sumo. But at 36 he has retired. Hakuho had a right-knee operation in March and competed in only one tournament this year. That was in July and he says that despite winning the tournament, he knew the injury would not allow him to continue.