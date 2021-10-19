Eovaldi just misses, Red Sox fall, Astros tie ALCS 2-all

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Once again, in a key spot in October, the Boston Red Sox summoned Nathan Eovaldi from the bullpen in a tight game. And why not? Time and time again, win or lose, the do-everything right-hander had done the job for manager Alex Cora’s club. On Tuesday night at Fenway Park, trying to muster a little more postseason magic, he missed by just an inch or two. Called into Game 4 of the AL Championship Series to begin the ninth inning against Houston with the score tied at 2, Eovaldi wound up allowing four runs. They all scored after a close call on a pitch that would’ve let him escape unscathed. The Astros went on to win 9-2, tying the matchup at two games apiece.