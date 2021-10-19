Steelers’ Tomlin: little clarity on late review vs. Seattle

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he’s still waiting for clarity on a decision by officials to stop play near the end of regulation in last week’s win over Seattle. Tomlin said he spoke to league officials about the call but stopped short of saying he understood why a late reception by Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf needed to be reviewed. The stoppage gave Seattle a chance to reset and force overtime. Pittsburgh did go on to win the game 23-20.