Washington St coach says focus remains on supporting players

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

Washington State acting head coach Jake Dickert says his immediate focus in his new role is providing stability for players who were left hurting and shocked after Nick Rolovich and other coaches were fired for refusing to comply with the state’s vaccine mandate. He says he addressed the team during practice to assure players he understands what they’re going through. Athletic director Pat Chun has said Washington State will work to bolster the staff after taking the unusual step of firing a head coach and so many assistants in the middle of a season.