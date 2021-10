ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Chris Mueller scored for the first time in nearly four months and Orlando City tied 1-1 with Montreal on Wednesday night. Orlando is undefeated in its last four games. The 25-year-old Mueller scored moments before halftime to give Orlando City a 1-0 lead. Rudy Camacho headed in a corner kick by Djordje Mihailovic in the 51st minute for Montreal, which extended its unbeaten streak to three games.