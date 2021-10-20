Jokic scores 27 points, Nuggets beat Suns 110-98

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic had 27 points and 13 rebounds, leading the Denver Nuggets past the Phoenix Suns 110-98 in the season opener for both teams. The Suns were playing three months after losing Game 6 of the NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks. Phoenix has returned much of the same roster, including the All-Star backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker, to make another run at the title. The teams were playing for the first time since the Suns swept the Nuggets in four games in the second round of last season’s Western Conference playoffs. Mikal Bridges led Phoenix with 16 points.