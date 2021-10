By The Associated Press

SMU is undefeated halfway through its regular-season schedule for the third year in a row. The 6-0 Mustangs have also won six in a row against Tulane, though last year’s overtime win was the fourth game in that span decided by four points or less. The Green Wave have lost their last four games by an average margin of 22 points. SMU is 12-1 at home since the start of the 2019 season.