CINCINNATI (AP) — Luka Stojanovic scored in the 93rd minute to help the Chicago Fire beat FC Cincinnati 4-3 on Wednesday night in a game between teams that won’t be in the playoffs. Stojanovic’s shot from distance came two minutes after Cincinnati’s Tyler Blackett tied it at 3 with his first MLS goal. Chicago (8-16-7) built a 2-0 lead after Robert Beric scored twice three minutes apart early in the first half.