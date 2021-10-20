United wins in chaos; Bayern, Juventus, Chelsea do it easy

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s late winning goal capped a classic Manchester United comeback win in the Champions League. Bayern Munich and Juventus also recorded typical trademark wins to top their groups with three straight victories and no goals conceded. United trailed 2-0 at halftime at home against Atalanta and last place in the group beckoned. Ronaldo put his club back on top in a 3-2 win. Bayern routed Benfica 4-0 in Lisbon and Juventus found a late goal to win 1-0 at Zenit St Petersburg. Defending champion Chelsea also cruised to a 4-0 win against Malmö.