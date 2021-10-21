Maye sorry for DUI arrest, wants to remain with Jets

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Marcus Maye knew where to go once the news of his DUI arrest from February became public. He went straight to the coach’s office to seek out Robert Saleh to explain what happened and why he kept it from the New York Jets for more than seven months. Broward County court records show the 28-year-old Maye was charged with three misdemeanors after a car crash on Feb. 22 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Maye said he wasn’t allowed to comment on his legal situation, but was remorseful. Maye also insisted he doesn’t want to be traded and wants to remain with the Jets for the long term.