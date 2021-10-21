No. 22 Azetcs’ top run defense faces Falcons’ ground game

By The Associated Press

The San Diego State-Air Force matchup pits the Aztecs’ nation-best run defense against the Falcons’ ground game that is the best in the nation. No. 22 San Diego State has won eight consecutive games in the series since 2009 and that includes three wins at Falcon Stadium. The Aztecs have one of the worst air offenses in the nation and they’re turning to graduate senior QB Lucas Johnson. He replaced an ineffective Jordon Brookshire in the fourth quarter last week against San Jose State and threw TD passes to Jesse Matthews in both overtime periods of the Aztecs’ 19-13 victory.