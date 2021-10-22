Burkardt scores 2 as Mainz beats Augsburg 4-1 in Bundesliga

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Mainz has scored three goals in the opening half-hour to beat Augsburg 4-1 and end a four-game winless run in the Bundesliga. Mainz forward Jonathan Burkardt scored two goals and set up one more. Mainz rises from 11th to sixth with its first win over Augsburg since 2018. Augsburg is 16 in the 18-team league and will drop into the automatic relegation zone if Arminia Bielefeld draws with Dortmund on Saturday.