Easton leads as Mallorca Open suspended due to darkness

SANTA PONSA, Spain (AP) — Bryce Easton was leading the Mallorca Open when the second round was suspended because of darkness on the Mediterranean island. Easton had a four-shot lead when play was stopped with the South African still to finish the 18th hole. Easton was 4 under on the windy day at the Santa Ponsa course which took him to 11 under overall. First-round leader Jeff Winther of Denmark was tied for second along with Spanish trio Álvaro Quiros, Sebastián García and Jorge Campillo. Another seven golfers are another shot back.